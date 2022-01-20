A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Otchere-Darko, is convinced that coach Milovan Rajevac should be reprimanded by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the Black Stars’ early exit in the 2021 AFCON tournament.

Mr Otchere-Darko has noted that comments made by Mr Rajevac after the senior national soccer team got kicked out by Comoros on Tuesday, reflect his ill-preparation towards the Africa Cup of Nations.

Following the Black Stars’ loss, Milovan said he will not leave his post despite the team’s exit.

In his post-match conference, he said: “I will stay and lead Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers in March. I believe we have a team that can become stronger and get to the World Cup.”

He told Ghanaians that he has handled the team for just three and a half months, hence “don’t expect magic.”

But according to Mr Otchere-Darko in a tweet, the utterance made by the coach is rather unfortunate as it shows his lack of seriousness.

“I will not resign, because I came here to take Ghana to the World Cup.” The unfortunate words of Coach Milo. “These words alone confirm that the Serb didn’t approach the AFCON tournament with the seriousness expected of a national coach.”

He, therefore, said “he (Milovan Rajevac) doesn’t deserve the sympathy of the GFA”.