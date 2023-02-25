A nine-month-old pregnant woman has met her untimely death after an abandoned bridge collapsed on her.

The incident happened on the Twifu Mirekukrom to Twifu Agona deplorable road in the Twifu Attimokwa District of the Central Region.

The incident has left residents in about five communities who share the abandoned bridge leaving in fear as they wonder what will happen next.

They say their movement has become very difficult as they can’t travel on the road.

The residents claim five pregnant women have died on this abandoned bridge just two months into 2023.

Speaking in an interview with Ghone News, the chief of Twifu Mirekukrom, Nana Mireku Ababia I, said he and his people are disappointed in President Nana Akufo-Addo and his District Chief Executive, Robert Agyeman Nyantakyi, for deceiving them to win their vote in the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

He said he will mobilise his community members to campaign against the New Patriotic Party over the abandonment of projects in the area.

The chief led his community members to sing war songs saying they won’t vote if their abandoned roads and bridge are not fixed.