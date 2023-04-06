Popular Kumawood actor, Nana Kofi Agyemang popularly known as Oboy Siki has predicted he will die in 2024.

This according to him is a personal prayer and plea he has made to God.

“I have personally been praying to God to take my life in 2024. I have been saying it for two years now,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

The controversial actor said should he die in 2024, nobody should be surprised or think he was murdered.

“I’m serious; I know in 2024 I will die. I have been saying it. Nobody should be surprised when I die in 2024. I have not gone to take any spiritual medicine from anywhere” he stressed.

Oboy Siki noted that, he is very much aware of the circumstances in which he will die, stating it will be peaceful.

He shockingly revealed that, it was his wish to die on top of a woman during intercourse but has changed his mind because he wants to leave behind a good name.

Oboy Siki recounted how he insulted a man of God who wrongly predicted his death years ago.

“A pastor prophesied that I will die earlier and I told him it was a lie. Here I am today; I’m waiting for 2024. I won’t die through accident, I will die peacefully. You will come to find me lying cool in my room” he predicted.

