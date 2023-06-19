Some residents and land owners from Teacher Mante in the Kraboa-Coaltar District of the Eastern Region are crying to law enforcement agencies to come to their aid as their legally acquired lands are forcibly being taken away by some faceless heavyweight persons.

According to them, the men are supposedly hiding behind property developers and forcibly developing lands without legal owners’ approval.

The expansion of the Nsawam-Apedwa trunk road is bringing development to communities along the stretch.

The desire to build ultra-modern buildings has become necessary for developers and many land owners.

This, in one or way the other, has increased cost and demand for land on the stretch.

Despite owning documents from legal land title authorities, some Teacher Mante residents say their lands are not being protected by the institutions.

Report reveals that the land guards subject the residents to inhumane treatments when confronted.

A US-based Ghanaian victim, Dr Alfred Abban, revealed he was shocked to see his four acre land being used to construct a fuel station without his approval or knowledge.

He explained further that, when the land guards chased them out of the land they informed their counsel who secured an Interlocutory Injunction on the said land, yet the construction continues.

The residents are, therefore, calling on the Inspector-General of Police, Dr Akuffo Dampare, the Judicial Council the other law enforcement agencies to come to their aid.