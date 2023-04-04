Tension is brewing at Ashalaja in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region after suspected land guards stormed Nii Akwanor Royal Family Land Secretariat offices and set it ablaze.

The men numbering about 20 inflicted cutlass wounds on two people who were part of workers at the office.

Speaking to Adom News, Hajia Alima Saidu who was part of the injured said she was chased with weapons and while escaping, one of them hit her with a concrete block.

Hajia Alima said she is traumatised.

The Atofohene of Ashalaja Nii Kadri Osumanu said the perpetrators burnt everything in the office.

He has therefore called on the IGP to focus on Ashalaja to save lives and properties.

Nii Abbey Akanfra who is in charge of the Akwanor Royal Family Secretariat also expressed shock and called on Police administration to investigate the matter.

He said the perpetrators were captured on a CCTV camera which he believes will aid investigation.