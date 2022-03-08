The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested one suspect while pursuing five other suspects for murder.

The suspects allegedly gunned down a 42-year-old man identified as Joshua Lartey, the Oshipi of Ashalaja at Achiaman, near Amasaman, Sunday, March 6, 2022.

The five suspects, Rashid Mohammed alias Giza, Brown Amoah Akwanor, Nii Obene, Ayitey Animle alias A. Brother and Mushe Akwanor are believed to have attacked and shot the deceased in his car while he was on his way home.

The Police, acting on intelligence gathered, proceeded to the house of one of the suspects, Rashid Mohammed at Sowutoum but met his absence.

A search conducted in the house led to the retrieval of two pump-action guns, one G3 weapon, one revolver, and one cap gun from a locked room.

His wife, suspect Maradia Salihu who was in the house at the time has been arrested to assist in the investigations.

The Police are calling on members of the general public to volunteer any credible information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects who are currently on the run.