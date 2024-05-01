The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) have initiated an investigation into the tragic death of a soldier at Millennium City in Kasoa, Central Region.

According to reports, Lance Corporal (L/Cpl) Danso Michael lost his life during a dispute over land ownership. In a statement released on Wednesday, May 1, the GAF disclosed that preliminary findings suggest L/Cpl Omar Abdul Rahman was involved in a land dispute concerning a half plot of land at Millennium City.

Authorities at the Millennium City Police Station had advised all parties involved to refrain from any activities on the disputed land until the matter was resolved.

The statement further reveals that L/Cpl Omar Abdul Rahman was allegedly informed that some individuals were seen working on the land. Accompanied by two of his colleagues – L/Cpl Danso Michael (now deceased) and L/Cpl Ametus Matthew, they visited the site and verified the information.

Subsequently, L/Cpl Omar Abdul Rahman and his colleagues intervened to halt the ongoing work and then proceeded to report the issue at the Millennium City Police Station.

“Whilst at the Police Station, the acclaimed owner of the land arrived with 2 others believed to be land guards and confronted the soldiers during which they started firing at the deceased soldier who was going to park a vehicle at the Police Station. The police disarmed and arrested the firer after realizing L/Cpl Danso had been hit by the rounds fired. The body of the deceased soldier has since been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital morgue,” it added.

The GAF expressed its deepest sympathies to the family, colleagues, friends, and loved ones of the fallen soldier adding that it is working closely with the police to conduct further investigations.

“The general public will be duly informed about the outcome of the investigations in due course,” it added.

The GAF also expressed its strong condemnation of the unprovoked attack.

“We reiterate our commitment to maintaining law and order in our communities and urge all citizens to seek peaceful and lawful means to resolve land disputes and to refrain from engaging in acts of violence to prevent such tragic incidents,” it added.

