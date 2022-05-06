A soldier who has been identified as Solomon Ntow has led a mob action against a suspected thief at Millennium City in the Gomoa East District of the Central region.

He is reported to have beaten the suspect to pulp with the help of some neighbours.

According to reports, all attempts by opinion leaders to stop the soldier from beating the suspected thief proved futile.

He is quoted to have said he does not trust the police to deliver justice.

Some residents who spoke to Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei could not tell what exactly the suspect stole.

The Millennium City Zongo Chief, Chief Iliasu Abdul Wahab condemned the action of the military officer in no uncertain terms.

He appealed to residents not to take the law into their own hands but rather allow the police to do its work.

Meanwhile, the Millennium City District Police Command is yet to speak on the matter.