Police in the Ashanti Region have launched investigations into an alleged mob assault on personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

The incident took place on Saturday, February 10, as firefighters from the Konongo-Odumasi Fire Station responded to a distress call near Stellex Pharmacy, a well-known health facility in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality.

Upon their arrival at the site, the firefighters, who were already dealing with a fierce blaze at Pra Junction, were met with hostility from the public.

This led to damage to their borrowed fire engine, as the angry crowd hindered them from carrying out their lawful duties at the scene of the fire.

DO3 Peter Osei Adai, a spokesperson for the Ghana National Fire Service, condemned the act and stated that a formal complaint has been filed with the police for prompt action.

“When our men got to the scene, they were met with hostilities—members of the public that had gathered there obstructed [our men] from performing their lawful duties. They pelted them with stones, forcing the duty officer to order his team to return to base.”

“Now the driver’s mirror is damaged and there are lots of dents on the vehicle”, the officer narrated.

