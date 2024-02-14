GBC Bank PLC (GCB) has appointed Daniel Kwaku Tweneboah Asirifi as the new board chairman.

Asirifi’s assumption of office as board chairman of the bank follows the successful end of tenure of Jude Kofi Arthur as board chairman and after the relevant regulatory approvals have been received.

He is a product of the then School of Administration of the University of Ghana, now known as University of Ghana Business School, where he picked up both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees.

He later enrolled at the Ghana School of Law and was called to the Bar two decades ago.

His appointment comes at a time when the bank is celebrating its 70th anniversary as Ghana’s premier indigenous bank and showcasing its contribution and commitment to delivering unrivalled financial solutions towards the socio-economic development of Ghana.

GCB Board

Asirifi has been a member of the GCB Board since February 24, 2022, putting his understanding of the legal environment’s appreciation of the intricate corporate governance regime of the financial services sector at the disposal of the board.

He served as the Chairman of the Board’s Ethics, Governance, Compliance and Nominations Committee, and was also a member of the Board’s Credit Committee, the Board’s Human Resource and Remuneration Committee and the Board’s G-Money and Electronic Payments Committee.

70 years

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Asirifi said, “My appointment to the position of Board Chairman of GCB Bank PLC places greater responsibility on me, especially considering that the bank has reached the significant milestone of 70 years and is looking forward to a future of strengthened operations, performance and relationships.”

“Under my watch, GCB Bank will continue on the trajectory of success with even greater momentum by working closely with my colleagues and management.

We will continue to deliver on the strategic objectives in our four-year plan with keen focus on governance and sustainability,” he added.

GCB’s Managing Director, John Kofi Adomakoh, said: “On behalf of the management team, and indeed all GCB staff, I congratulate Mr Asirifi on his appointment as Board Chairman.

We look forward eagerly to working with him in his new role to deliver on our key objectives which include providing a lifetime of value to our stakeholders, particularly our shareholders and customers as our brand promises.

“On this occasion, we take the opportunity to thank our immediate past Board Chairman, Jude Arthur, for his immense support, guidance and commitment.

As Board Chairman, Arthur was instrumental in successfully steering the affairs of the bank’s Board to offer guidance to management through a period of strong headwinds, we therefore remain forever indebted to him,” he added.

Banking Industry

GCB Bank PLC is a leading player in Ghana’s banking industry, with 185 branches, 340 ATMs and a number of banking agents spread across the length and breadth of the country.

As Ghana’s premier indigenous bank, GCB has, since its establishment in 1953, been described as a systemic important bank with significant contributions to Ghana’s growth in multiple sectors, including oil and gas, agriculture, commerce and others.

Digital payment

The bank has transformed itself into one of Ghana’s most modern banks in terms of its financial intermediation capabilities, including digital payment platforms and consequently its corporate reputation both at home and abroad.

The bank’s relationship with its stakeholders is delivered on a platform of trust, support and collaboration, and anchored through its brand promise, “Your Bank for Life”.