Some traders at Nzema-Nkwanta in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region have been crashed by a speeding private car.

The Vibe car model was said to be travelling on top speed from Bibiani to Kumasi when he ran into the traders selling on the road’s shoulder.

Two siblings and a six-month-old baby were injured in the accident.

Speeding car runs over traders at Nzema-Nkwanta.

One of the victims, Rebecca Gyenin, told Adom News’ Augustine Boah that despite screams from other traders, she failed to notice the car as she was busily arranging her cassava for sale.

All she could see was the red car running over some fruits and vegetables before it knocked her down.

At the time of the accident, she was carrying her baby at her back while her sister, another victim, assisted her in packing her goods.

Speeding car runs over traders at Nzema-Nkwanta.

She suffered injuries to her left leg and right arm, which have rendered her immobile.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the driver failed to identify a speed ramp, causing him to skid and veer into the road’s shoulder, where the traders were stationed.

The victims were rushed to the Bibiani hospital for care.