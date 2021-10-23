Reggae Dancehall Sensation, Jah Lead, has advised entertainers to refrain from unnecessary gimmicks that could land them in trouble.

Jah Lead, who is worried about the turn of events in the industry with regards to Shatta Wale, Medikal and Funny Face, told KMJ on Showbiz Now on Joy Prime that:

“We hope for the best for him first of all. And then looking forward, I think some of the games that we play in this industry are unnecessary and they are that dangerous you know.”

He further counseled that musicians should not be fixated only on negative controversies to push their brand, adding that such acts have the tendency to endanger their lives.

“Rather we should let the joy be in the music and the creating of it. It’s rather unfortunate; I don’t think he thought of it like this,” he told KMJ.

The ‘Lonely’ hit maker, who doubles as a police officer, said he is hopeful that the law will take its own course to deter others from repeating the same mistake.

“But we hope the court does what they’re supposed to do and then in the long run our artiste comes back to us, lessons learnt at least channelled into the life of his future.”

Currently, not one but three Ghanaian celebrities have been apprehended by the police for various offences.

The arrest of Comedian Funny Face sparked the string of arrests after he threatened to kill his baby mama and commit suicide followed by Dancehall act Shatta Wale who allegedly fabricated a story that he had been shot and receiving treatment, which turned out to be a hoax.

The latest celebrity to face the law is rapper Medikal who police arrested yesterday for brandishing a gun on social media and has equally been remanded into police custody for five days.