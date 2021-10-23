Truth is, having safe sex provides a slew of health benefits.

There are also specific benefits for women and men. For women, sex may lower blood pressure, support the immune system, promote a healthy heart, and boost self-esteem

Sex should be fun — and a way for you and your partner to connect and be intimate. To keep the fire alive whenever (and wherever!) it feels right, make sure you’re communicating about things you like and dislike and how often you want to get busy.

However, if you’re feeling like it’s too much, talk to your partner about it, and if those types of discussions are uncomfortable, here’s what to know and how to go about it:

How much sex is too much?

Knowing that more time in the sack can improve your health in many ways, there’s not a whole lot of evidence stating that the amount of sex you have (whether it be with yourself or your partner) is too much.

But, there are some things you should consider when evaluating your sex life, especially if you’re feeling overwhelmed. If you feel like you’re having too much sex, you likely are. And if you do, it’s good practice to ask yourself why you’re having so much sex. If you’re jumping in the sack to feel good or to start a family — that’s normal. If you’re using it to avoid a difficult conversation or escape something troublesome in your life, you may want to re-evaluate and seek help in other ways.

Also, if you’re experiencing any physical pain or discomfort, that could be a sign you should slow down. Watch out for symptoms like chafing, inflammation, recurrent urinary tract infections, and soreness.

How to adopt a healthy sex life

Of course, always make sure you’re practising safe sexual habits. If you find yourself in a sexually abusive situation, reach out to a friend, family member, or health practitioner for help.

And the bottom line when it comes to how much sex is too much? When it comes to sex, everyone’s needs and desires are different, and it’s ultimately all about you and your partner. What’s best for your friend’s relationship, may not be best for yours.