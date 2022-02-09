The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has confirmed that each Black Stars player was given $20,000 as an appearance fee for the just-ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].

The Black Stars, who were hoping to end the country’s 40 years trophy drought, were bundled out of the tournament after finishing 4th with just a point in Group C.

Ghana under Milovan Rajevac for the first time since 2006 exited the tournament at the group phase.

Despite the horrendous and abysmal performance of the team, Communications Director of the country’s football governing body, Henry Asante Twum, speaking in an interview, stated that the players did not receive any winning bonus since they failed to win any of their group stage games and were only paid for their appearance at the competition.

“The players were paid $20,000 as appearance fee, they didn’t earn any bonus because they did not win a single game,” he told Accra-based Starr FM.

Ghana suffered a defeat to Morocco and newbies Comoros and a 1-1 draw with Gabon.

The Black Stars return to action in March when they play Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoff.