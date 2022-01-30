Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has dismissed media reports suggesting that a whopping $25 million was spent on the Black Stars at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.

The Black Stars, despite suffering an early elimination from the tournament, spent a lot of money.

Giving clarity, the Minister said only $2 million was spent on the team and not $25 million.

“The $25m was a fundraising drive to raise an amount to be able to support various sporting events. It is not the amount given to the Black Stars for the AFCON campaign,” he said in Parliament.

“Out of the fundraising drive seeking corporate support to support our national teams, the ministry has been able to realize $2m out of the said target of $25m and I want to use this opportunity to set the records straight,” he explained.

Ghana exited the 2021 continental showpiece in an embarrassing manner with one point from a possible nine – the worst campaign in the country’s football history.

The disappointing showing has led to the dismissal of Milovan Rajevac as Black Stars’ head coach and the dissolution of the Management Committee.