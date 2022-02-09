Residents of Borae No. 2 in the Krachi-Nchumuru district in the Northern region are compelled to share their only fungal-contaminated dugout source of water with animals after the community water system was disconnected.

According to the unit committee chairman, Atta Kwadwo, the water was disconnected due to an amount the community owes Volta River Authority (VRA).

“The community leaders went for a loan to repair the community pipe which served the community with water for a while until it was disconnected by VRA with the reason that the community is owing. Since then we have no option but to share the same water with animals”.

Speaking on Adom News, the assembly member for the community, Sefa Cokpul, lamented that the situation has since been entrusted in their care to manage what they have without support from the government.

“It is true, we are suffering from water shortages because the government hasn’t come to our aid but rather, we have been entrusted to manage what we have,” he said.

“What we have is what we’ve been using since but it got to a point, the water dried up so we don’t get water to drink. We have followed up for a very long time and whenever we ask, they tell us there’s no money,” he added.

Some women revealed to Adom News’ correspondent, Obrempongba K Owusu that, the looking greenish and unhygienic water source leaves residents vulnerable to water-related diseases.

“Due to typhoid, we don’t even get money to buy water. When you go to the clinic, there are a lot of bills we need to settle. Because of this water, when we go to the clinic, typhoid is what we are diagnosed with.

“We are appealing to the government to come to our aid because there’s no money to access healthcare,” they added.