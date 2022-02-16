The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, who alleged on radio that former President John Dramani Mahama was involved in a coup plot, has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

He was granted bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with two sureties by the court, presided over by Ms Adelaide Abui Keddy, following a bail application by his lawyer, Anthony Namong.

The outspoken NPP chairman was at the Accra Circuit Court A on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, after he was detained by the police and charged with the publication of false news.

The case has since been adjourned to March 9, 2022.

At the court were a number of NPP executives including the party Chairman, Freddie Blay, Hopeson Adorye, among others.

Mr Baffoe is said to have made the allegation in an interview on an Accra-based radio station, Hot 93.9FM, during a political talk show, ‘Dwene Ho Bio.’

He is said to have claimed that former President Mahama had met with Al Qaeda militants in an attempt to stage a coup in Ghana.

According to him, Mr Mahama was in contact with the group to help him undertake a coup to become President again.

The suspect was responding to issues leading to the arrest of convenor of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, who had also made claims of staging a coup should the controversial E-Levy be passed by parliament.