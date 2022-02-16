Seasoned journalist and Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has opined the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC, is being sacrificed.

This, according to him, is to create the impression that even members of the ruling party are being made to face the law.

“I think we should stop joking; yes Abronye is an NPP Regional Chairman but why him and not other people who have made worse statements than him. He is only being sacrificed,” he fumed on Accra-based Metro TV.

The Accra Regional Police Command arrested and detained Abronye on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

His arrest follows an invitation to assist investigations over claims he made that former President John Mahama was planning with an Al-Qaeda group to stage a coup.

But reacting to the development, Mr Pratt said Abronye is a weak spot and that was why the police managed to arrest him.

“Leading members of the NPP have threatened judges but what has happened to them. Abronye is not strong enough and that is why they can pick him. He is a soft spot, weak lame and that is why they went for him They shouldn’t try to deceive any of us; we will not be deceived by the arrest of Abronye,” he added.

