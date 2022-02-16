SHS postings out: GES announces confirmation of school selection for 2021 BECE candidates

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced confirmation of school selection for 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates.

In a release signed by the Head of Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the GES stated that the candidates can verify and confirm school choices through bulk SMS, USSD and online.

“As part of measures to ensure smooth placement this year, the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPSI) Secretariat has made available the choices of schools selected by the 2021 BECE Candidates through bulk SMS, USSD messaging and online for verification and confirmation,” the release noted.

It added that “apart from the bulk messages that would be sent to all contacts, parents and candidates can also dial *899* 881# and follow the instructions to verify choices made via USSD.

ALSO READ:

“In addition, online portal option can also be accessed via https://csspsverify.com .”

The verification process is expected to kick-start on Wednesday, February 16. It will end on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

According to the GES, “a bulk SMS of the schools selected will be sent to the contact numbers provided by candidates during the school selection.”

The GES, therefore, urged the 2021 BECE candidates to “check and immediately notify their various Heads of schools of any error found for corrections to be made.”

The release stated that the process does not allow for the change of already selected schools “except there is an error that needs to be rectified.”

“Parents, guardians, candidates and the general public are to take note and act accordingly,” it said.