The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), says the Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC is hale and hearty.

This comes on the back of his arrest and detention by the Accra Regional Police Command on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

His arrest follows an invitation extended to him by the police to assist investigations over claims he made that former President John Mahama was planning to stage a coup.

A press statement released by the police on Tuesday and signed by DSP Juliana Obeng of the Police Public Affairs unit said “Preliminary investigations reveal that his claims against the former president are untrue and likely to occasion a breach of peace.”

But Nana B in a Facebook post has indicated he was present together with some party stalwarts at the Police Headquarters on Tuesday.

With Abronye expected to be put in court on Wednesday, Nana B says NPP will offer him a strong legal representation.

He has since urged party faithful to remain calm as the legal team follows the case closely.

Read the full post below: