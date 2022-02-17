Liverpool have doubled their chances towards the Champions League quarter-finals after scoring two late goals against Inter Milan in the San Siro.

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, insisted the job was far from over following Liverpool’s win in the first leg of their Champions League clash.

“It’s still dangerous, so it’s half time, nothing else,” Liverpool manager said after the match.

“We don’t feel like halfway through or whatever, we know it will be a tricky one and we have to be ready for them and they are really good,” recorded by Sky Sports News on Twitter.

🗣 "It's half-time, nothing else."



Jurgen Klopp insists the job is far from done following Liverpool's win at Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League clash. pic.twitter.com/tR8dOK53cB — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 17, 2022

Klopp noted the only setback from their victory over the Italian outfit was due to an ankle injury to Diogo Jota.

Jota was replaced at the start of the second half by Roberto Firmino, who opened the scoring in the San Siro.

DIOGO JOTA OF LIVERPOOL CELEBRATES IMAGE CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES

“I am happy with everything apart from Diogo [Jota] going off,” said Klopp.

“The ankle was swollen at the break so we had to change,” added Klopp.

Pressed further on the injury, the German said: “Twisted ankle, it was swollen. So that’s not a good sign but we have to see.

“We will check it as early as possible tomorrow [Thursday] but we need further assessment.”

The Reds looked set for a goalless draw in the first leg in Italy until Brazil forward Roberto Firmino got on the end of Andrew Robertson’s corner to head his side into the lead.

READ ALSO:

Mohamed Salah added a second with a deflected effort from inside the box which means Jurgen Klopp’s side take a sizeable advantage into the second leg at Anfield on 8 March.

Some reactions from various sources on social media:

“First English team to beat Inter Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League since Liverpool in 2007/08,” the Anfield Buzz.

📊 | First English team to beat Inter Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League since Liverpool in 2007/08. 👀 pic.twitter.com/S9nXPHIvIl — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) February 16, 2022

“Mohamed Salah equals Peter Crouch’s unique Champions League record in Liverpool win,” Mirror Football stated.

Mohamed Salah equals Peter Crouch's unique Champions League record in Liverpool winhttps://t.co/uRVZiJFgGL pic.twitter.com/Ws4pkhL8fa — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 17, 2022

“Liverpool became just the FOURTH team in Champions League history to win their opening seven games of a single campaign,” Livescore reported.

Liverpool became just the FOURTH team in Champions League history to win their opening seven games of a single campaign 💪🤩#INTLIV #UCL pic.twitter.com/GRuonY8EPH — LiveScore (@livescore) February 17, 2022

Roberto Firmino has now scored as many Champions League goals as Ronaldinho (18). 🤙



Bobby & Ronnie. pic.twitter.com/BXY0AKBhxx — Klopp.son (@KojoBentil) February 17, 2022

Mohamed Salah's Champions League career for Liverpool so far:



🏟 50 appearances

⚽️ 33 goals

🅰️ 9 assists

🏆 1 title



SUPERB 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Mmv0sbqGFc — VBET News (@VBETnews) February 17, 2022