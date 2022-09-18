The matchday 2 of the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League games have ended at the various stadia with two games left to be played.

The games started on Friday with new debutants, Nsoareman FC beating Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0 to record their first win of the season.

In the Saturday games, Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams made it two out of two after beating new entrant, Kotoku Royals.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Accra Lions who suffered a defeat in their season opener defeated Karela United to record their first win of the campaign.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday, Tamale City suffered a 1-0 defeat against Legon Cities.

Medeama SC at the Akoon Park at Tarkwa recorded a 3-2 win over Real Tamale United [RTU] with David Duncan making it two out of two games.

Meanwhile, FC Samartex will host Berekeum Chelsea on Monday while King Faisal also host Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday.

The game between Bechem United and Asante Kotoko has been postponed due to the Porcupines Warriors’participation in the CAF Champions League.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘