Spain head coach, Luis Enrique, has opened up on the reason why Nico Williams has been handed a senior call-up ahead of the UEFA Nations League games.

The promising forward has been on the radar of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] for years and Ghanaians were hoping he follows the footsteps of his senior brother, Inaki Williams who has switched nationality to play for Ghana.

Inaki played for La Roja in 2016 after representing Spain’s U-18 and U-21 teams before finally agreeing to play for the Black Stars.

In an interview ahead of the friendlies, Enrique revealed his decision to call up Nico while rejecting claims of trying to block a possible move to switch to Ghana, the Black Stars.

“I’m not doing this to stop from him going with Ghana; he’s young and a very interesting player,” he said as quoted by British newspaper, The Guardian.

“He’s playing more often with Athletic now. He’s progressing wonderfully. I like him enormously. We’ve had him in the junior squad and have been following him for a long time.

“I reckon the family will be delighted: imagine the party if they both go to the World Cup. And they reach the final, well, that would be the absolute business.”

Both Inaki and Nico scored for the first time in a game over the weekend when Athletic Bilbao defeated Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish La Liga.