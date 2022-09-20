Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, has asked the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency, Ebenezer Teye Larbi, to remain calm.

Reports suggest the culprits vacated their homes when they got wind of the ECG task force’s operation.

Reacting to the report on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday, the minister said although the development is worrying, it is important that the right thing is done.

“I want my brother to remain calm. I know things are not going well in Krobo and as a leader, I understand his actions but he should take it easy. This issue of electricity in the area has been a worry to us for so many years and we are trying hard to ensure that the issue is resolved so that the people of Krobo can enjoy their lights,” he urged.

To him, it is wrong for the Krobo residents to use electricity without paying and so it is important that they allow the ECG to install prepaid meters in the town.

“Over almost 200 Ghana cedis debt to ECG as a result of the activities of the people and we plead with the ECG to ensure peace and do their job without any challenge.

“I continue to speak to authorities on how to resolve the matter. I agree that there is a problem but I urge Teye Larbi and his people of Kroboland to allow peace to reign over the prepaid metering issue. With the necessary cooperation, we can work together,” he said.