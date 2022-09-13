Former President John Mahama has paid a courtesy call on veteran actress Grace Nortey.

Mr Mahama’s visit on Monday was part of an exercise to check up on Madam Nortey who many years ago brought smiles to many homes through her acting.

One thing that has caught the attention of many is how the once bubbly actress looked.

Despite the fact that old age is catching up with her, she also looks slender and pale.

Photo credit: Zionfelix Instagram

Photos from Mr Mahama’s visit which have gone viral have attracted massive reactions from Ghanaians amid admiration for his gesture.

Mr Mahama’s visit comes after former Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, led a delegation in April 2020 to the actress’ house.

Madam Nortey at the time expressed her disappointment in how successive governments have failed to fulfil promises of creating better conditions for veteran entertainers over the years.

The celebrated actress bemoaned she expected aged entertainers to be treated well considering their contribution and sacrifices to the nation but, unfortunately, that has not been the case.

Grace Nortey is recognised as a good actress, especially for her roles that characterise a dramatic and difficult persona.

The mother of five, who has featured in many movies including Lost Hope, Expectations, Jewels, Escape of Love, Beast of No Nation, Sinking Sands, and Ties That Bind, similarly has many awards to her credit.