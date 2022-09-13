Popular prophet, Tony Asamoah Boateng, popularly known as Apae Live, has sent a message to critics over the sale of his church to repented fetish priestess, Evangelist Mama Pat aka Agradaa.

According to him, society must rejoice over her repentance instead of condemning or casting doubts about her repentance.

As someone who some time ago revealed Agradaa was his spiritual daughter, Apae Live stated he is not surprised about her conversion and cannot fathom why people will chastise him for selling his church to her.

“It is we human beings who have a problem but God doesn’t. When Agradaa bought my church, she did not use it for fetishism but through the purchase of the church, she is now winning souls for christ so why can’t we be happy about it?

“Our attitude as Christians is in a way telling her to go back to fetishism,” he said in an interview on Kumasi-based Abusua FM.

Apae Live in May 2021 revealed that he sold his church about five years ago to Nana Agradaa’s husband due to competition.

He explained among the bidders, Agradaa’s husband, Pastor Eric Oduro Kwateng, gave the highest and won the bid.

Meanwhile, speaking on his own ministry, the renowned prophet indicated he has now relocated to Danyame in Kumasi to commence the work of God.