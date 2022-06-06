Chairman of the Council of State and Chief of Asante Juaben, Daasebre Otuo Serebour II, has called on the chiefs and people of New Juaben in the Eastern Region to stay united and build a more formidable traditional authority.

Daasebre Otuo Serebour’s call comes after a short traditional ceremony to outdoor a new chief of New Juaben known in private life as John Yeboah Gyamfi on Monday afternoon in Koforidua.

The 51-year–old is an astute businessman and a farmer of high repute. He is married with seven children.

New Juaben Outdoors New Omanhene

At the ceremony to outdoor him, Chairman of the Council of State and Chief of Asante Juaben stressed the need to have a united front and forge ahead as one family.

He admonished the New Juaben Chiefs to work hand in hand with Asante Juaben and keep to the Asante Tradition.

Daasebre Otuo Serebour expressed his gratitude for the support exhibited so far by the kingmakers and all divisional chiefs in New Juaben in making the process peaceful.

Odehye Gyamfi was introduced to the chiefs and people of New Juaben and was carried on shoulders throughout the principal streets of Koforidua symbolically to show that there is a new chief for New Juaben.

He would spend about a week in Koforidua to meet with his kinsmen and spend some more time with Daasebre Otuo Serebour to learn the Asante Culture and tradition.

Odehyie Gyamfi is the eighth among the eleven children of Nana Kumnipa IV (Kwahu Tweneasehene) and Obaapanin Akua Saah of the ruling Oyoko Royal clan of New Juaben.

He schooled at Madonna International School in Koforidua where he sat for and passed common entrance examination in 1984.

In that same year he enrolled at St. Peters Secondary School in Nkwantia for his Secondary Education.

Odehye Gyamfi completed his Sixth Form education at New Juaben Secondary School, Koforidua in 1991.

Odehyie Gyamfi has a certificate in Hotel Management from the Prestigious Block House College in Hamburg Germany.

He also holds a professional certification in Logistics and Building Services.

He worked as the Food and Beverage Manager at the prestigious Elyse Hotel (Block House) Hamburg, Germany.

In the year 2014, he set up his own company, John Gyamfi Entrümpelung Gartenarbeit-Gebäudeservic which is headquartered in Germany and with a branch in Accra-Ghana.

The company undertakes activities in Business Segment Design Engineering, Facility Management, Building Servicing as well as Security Services.

In 2019, he decided to broaden his scope of business and ventured into farming and together with a group of friends established a poultry farm in Ghana known as P89 at Winneba which has grown to become one of the largest poultry farms in Ghana.

He is married to Akosua Asiedua and has seven children.