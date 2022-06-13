The Zimbabwe Republic Police have raised alarm after female rapists/robbers went on a prowl targeting young male commuters.

This comes after two men were forced to have sex with female robbers when they boarded a commercial bus.

According to police in one of the incidents, a 22-year-old man was robbed of US$50, a cell phone, and some personal documents after he boarded an unregistered Honda Fit destined as a cab.

The police report that the vehicle had four occupants, one man and, three women.

The suspects reportedly diverted the route and went on to rob and forced the commuter to have sex with one of the female suspects.

“Along the way, the suspects diverted the route before robbing the complainant of his valuables and forcing him to have sexual intercourse with one of the female suspects,” the police statement read.

In another separate incident, a 20-year-old man was robbed of US$40, a cell phone and his wallet after he boarded a Honda Fit which had two men and three women.

The suspects kidnapped the complainant and took him to an unknown house where they slept together and later released him.

This is not the first time female rapists have been on the prowl. A number of cases of men getting raped or sexually molested by female rapists after boarding private vehicles were once on a rise.

In 2011, there was once a nationwide syndicate of women raping men. The women would reportedly pounce on unsuspecting male victims and use their semen for rituals.