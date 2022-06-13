The police have arrested a driver in charge of a DAF truck with registration number AS 7324- 12.

The suspect driver, Kofi Nkansah, was arrested Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Ejisu after he was captured in a video, driving without his back tyres.

Impounded DAF truck with missing tyres Credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook

Police received information with video evidence of the truck which headed from Tech Junction towards Ejisu, as part of the #SeeSomethingSaySomething initiative.

The vehicle has been impounded and the suspect will be arraigned on Monday.

The police service has commended the person who spotted the vehicle, took the video footage and alerted the service.

