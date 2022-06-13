Kumasi Asante Kotoko were crowned champions of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season on Sunday.

In the matchday 33 games, the Porcupine Warriors hosted relegated Elima Sharks at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Reds recorded a 3-0 win over Sharks.

The game played as the last match of games played on the matchday was scheduled to pave way for the official coronation of Asante Kotoko as league champions.

On the matchday, the team based in Kumasi dominated play and led at halftime. It was all thanks to talented left-back Imoro Ibrahim who curled in a free-kick from long range.

The goal scored in the 24th minute saw Asante Kotoko stay in the lead for a long time before a brace from George Mfegue propelled the team to secure a narrow 3-0 victory at full-time.

Courtesy of the league triumph this season, Asante Kotoko are set to represent Ghana in the next edition of the CAF Champions League.