The matchday 33 games of the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign has ended at the various stadia with some shocking results.

Asante Kotoko, who were officially crowned champions of the season, hammered relegated Elmina Sharks 3-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday night.

Imoro Ibrahim scored a brilliant free-kick before Franck Etouga Mbella netted a brace to seal the win for the Porcupine Warriors.

In the other games played on Sunday, Accra Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium whipped their city rivals, Hearts of Oak 3-0.

Legon Cities at the El-Wak Sports Stadium were held to a 0-0 by Karela United.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Real Tamale United pipped King Faisal by a lone goal to cement their chances of playing Premier League football next season.

At the Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea were stunned by Dreams FC with a lone goal.

At the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope, West African Football Academy [WAFA] defeated Techiman Eleven Wonders by a lone goal.

Medeama SC at the Akoon Park defeated Accra Lions 2-1 to keep their place in playing top four.

AshantiGold SC at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium fought back to record a 2-1 win over Bechem United.

Asante Kotoko, Medeama SC, Bechem United, and Karela United complete the top four while Eleven Wonders, WAFA, and Elmina Sharks all sit in the relegation zone.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘