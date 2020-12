A 42-year-old man, identified only as Frank Nii has been remanded for allegedly having sex with a turkey.

The divorcee and father-of-two, in a bid to satisfy his insatiable urge, allegedly took the turkey into an uncompleted building for the unpardonable act.

For this, the Awutu Ofaakor Circuit Court remanded Nii for two weeks.

Adom News’ Kofi Adjei who was in court said the suspect pleaded guilty to the offense.

He added that, Nii is expected to appear in court on January 6, 2021.