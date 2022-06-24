A founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has cast doubt over the possibility of the Vice President leading the party in the 2024 election.

He said given the structure of the ruling party, the chances of Dr Bawumia becoming a flagbearer and subsequently, President is very low.

“I had an interview with a foreign magazine, in which I made it plain that by the structure of our party, Bawumia cannot come to power.

“Bawumia is a fine gentleman, if Bawumia would have had that independent mind and strength and not just always praise what the president has done or has not done, I would have looked at him differently; I know Bawumia very well,” he said in an interview with TV3.

The ruling party is still on its quest to ‘Break the Eight’ by becoming the first political party to win power for three consecutive terms.

Recently, the party opened nominations for candidates who wish to contest at the national to file their nominations.

Incumbent General Secretary for the party, John Boadu, Charles Bissue, Justin Kodua, and Frederick Opare Addo are all candidates contesting for the General Secretary position.

So far, none of the candidates who wish to stand as flagbearers on the ticket of the party has declared their intentions.

Many names, including the Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, and Trades Minister, Alan Kyerematen, have all popped up as candidates qualified to help the ruling party achieve its aim of breaking the eight.