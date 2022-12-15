Gospel musician MOG says he wants a good lawyer to represent him in court against the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Speaking in an interview with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, MOG said the examination institution cancelled his results after a colleague wrongly accused him of cheating.

He explained that WAEC had traced a leakage leading them to one student at Adisadel College who was caught selling examination questions to final year students.

During the investigation, the student caught in the act named MOG as his counterpart, adding that, he did the job with him.

“It was a painful moment. I went to ADISCO, and I was writing my SSCE and one of my mates had the questions, but he was selling them and for some reason WAEC got the info that there is someone doing that.

“So WAEC traced and came to the school and had him arrested. He had a colleague he did the job with, but he rather named me his partner. I was writing one of my papers when WAEC stormed the hall and took me out to investigate me.

“My colleague was swearing before them that I was his partner, so I wrote a statement and told my parents. WAEC took it to court, and they cancelled our papers without any court hearing. I am saying this on air,” he explained.

Talking about the effect it had on him, MOG said, “it affected me emotionally and psychologically. I had to do another entrance exams to go to the University and I want a lawyer to help me get my SSCE results.”

According to MOG, “that is one painful thing in my life. As I am here, there is nothing that shows I went to ADISCO. I want a lawyer to help me to go to the court just to get it. I have told myself that by next year I am going to court to recall that case,” he said.

MORE: