One of the beautiful daughters of President Nana Akufo-Addo, Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo and her husband, Kwabena Jumah, were spotted together at the launch of Scent of Africa’s new collection at NsuomNam Seafood and Restaurant.

In an Instagram post by Fashion Guru Ghana, the wealthy female entrepreneur looked absolutely ravishing in a sleeveless long top paired with matching three-quarter trousers.

The businesswoman looked regal in her natural braids as she wore brown high heels to complete her look.

The son of Kofi Jumah, a wealthy businessman who deals in different kinds of beverages, wore a tailor-made short-sleeve shirt and matching trousers.

Mr Jumah, the son-in-law of the President of Ghana, styled his look with black neatly polished shoes.

They were pictured at the exclusive launch of Scent of Africa’s new perfume collection where Ghanaian musician Efya entertained fashion influencers with beautiful tunes.

