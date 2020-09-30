Award-winning musician, Becca, has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians with her appearance on Cable News Network (CNN).

The CNN report detailed her rise to fame story coupled with her current life-changing exploits.

She was heard speaking about what has motivated her all these despite the challenges in every step of the way.

ALSO READ:

Becca used the opportunity to propagate the covid-19 message as she made reference to her song ‘overcome’ which is was made with front line workers in mind.

The video sighted on the singer born Rebeeca Acheampong’s Instagram, featured many of her songs composed so far.

She stressed it is her desire to sell Ghana to the rest of the world through music, stating she is Ghanaian and an African before anything else.

Talking about a final album that will see her off the music scene, she noted she has other things that will keep her busy.

Posting the video, she captioned “Ghana to the world! A day with @cnn,” a statement which has earned her praises from Ghanaians.

Watch the video below: