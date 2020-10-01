20-year-old Ghanaian entertainer, AY Poyoo, whose real name is Emmanuel Yeboah, has been given a massive feature by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

In a video sighted on the verified Instagram handle of BBCAfrica, AY Poyoo’s journey to stardom was captured in an exciting manner.

In the footage, Poyoo indicated that although he had loved to entertain people since he was ‘in his mother’s womb,’ his family and friends thought he could not make it in the industry and therefore discouraged him.

MORE:

However, AY Poyoo has become a sensation around different countries of Africa and his feature on BBCAfrica is another great milestone many musicians in Ghana have not chalked.

Emmanuel Yeboah went viral with his “I am GOAT” song that got a million views on YouTube in just about one month.

Poyoo promises to release a mind-blowing album in the near future and so all his fans should keep their fingers crossed and continue supporting him.