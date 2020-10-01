Ten loyal listeners of Hitz FM will have the chance to wine and dine with one of their favourite producers, Mic Gizo.

The event, which will come off on Sunday, October 4 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, is to celebrate the producer’s 10-year journey with the Multimedia Group.

Mic Gizo, born Michael Wiafe, joined the media company in September 2010 joined as service personnel.

He started out as a Production Assistant on the Joy FM mid-morning show Cosmopolitan Mix and late afternoon show Drive Time before moving to Hitz FM.

On September 1, 2011, Mic Gizo officially joined the Multimedia Group after successfully completing his National Service programme.

Ten years after his debut with the Group, Michael is now a Senior Producer, Presenter and an MC.

Mic Gizo is the lead producer for the “Afternoon Definition”, “Cruise Control (Drive Show)” and the “Hitz Gallery Show (After Drive)” all on Hitz FM.

He is also the host of the “Party Tym” show on Saturdays and the co-host of “Boofie” on Sundays.

To celebrate all the milestones achieved with the Multimedia Group, Mic Gizo will select 10 loyal listeners to dine.

Listeners who want to be a part of the lucky 10 will need to send in fun facts about the producer and radio host.

Ten people will be selected from the pool of entries and will enjoy a buffet dinner at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel as they interact with Mic Gizo.

Meanwhile, the Multimedia Group is celebrating its 25 years of existence in the Ghanaian media space.