The police administration in the North East Regional capital, Nalerigu has interdicted an inspector for allegedly facilitating the illegal acquisition of a gun license for a suspected thief on trial at the Nalerigu District Court.

Inspector Felix Gbekle’s case is under investigation but preliminary findings show that he used his office to facilitate the licensing of a pump-action gun which was found in possession of the accused person, while the gun was still in the custody of the police.

The officer has been interdicted (under regulation 105 of the Police Service Regulations, 2012 C.I. 76), while the criminal matter continues.

This also shows that disciplinary proceedings have already been started against him.

Inspector Gbekle who is now with the Nalerigu police was arrested and interrogated this week at the North East Regional Police Command where he admitted to helping the suspect to procure the license.

According to sources he sent a picture of the gun to a colleague at the Formed Police Unit of the Tesano Divisional Police Command where he worked previously, to facilitate the process.

JoyNews learnt the suspect Adam Musah was arrested in August this year for allegedly stealing.

Police subsequently found an unregistered pump action gun in his house during investigations.

Mr Musah was arrested and charged with possessing an unlicensed firearm and stealing as he was put before the Nalerigu District Court.

As the trial progressed, however, the suspect managed to produce a license prepared by the Tesano Divisional Police for his gun.

Police prosecutors who became suspicious prayed to court for more time to examine the license which turned out to have been dubiously procured with the help of police officer Gbekle

DCOP Kwadwo Antwi Tabi is the North East Regional Police Commander said the police officer will be prosecuted as he has already been charged with abetment.