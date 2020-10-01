The Mortuary Wokers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) has suspended its nationwide strike which was scheduled for today, October 1, 2020.

This follows successful negotiations between the mortuary workers and Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and the Finance Ministry.

The National Chairman of the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) Edward Mensah speaking to Adom News says they are satisfied with negotiations but await its fulfillment.

“The strike has not be called off, its just a hold on. The government promised by 28th October, our grievances will be met,” he said.

When asked what decision the association will take should government fail to stick to their part of the bargain, Mr Mensah said they will proceed with a nationwide strike without forewarning.

The chairman added to avoid any deceit, they ensured the proceedings of the negotiation meetings be documented as evidence.

Meanwhile MOWAG were meant to embark on a strike after what they described as government’s failure to resolve their long-standing but resolvable grievances.

Their plea was for among others better working conditions in connection with salaries, 50% bonus, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).