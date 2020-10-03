A bridesmaid’s photo has gone viral on Facebook after she criticised the selection of food given to guests at the wedding, with others saying they weren’t sure whether to laugh or cry.

When it comes to planning celebrations for the big day, every newlywed couple does things a little differently.

Some opt to splash the cash to make the occasion a memorable one, while others choose to keep things fun and casual without breaking the bank.

Wedding meals can range from sit-down banquets to buffets and BBQs – but one bride and groom drew the wrath of their own friends with the food they chose for the reception.

A bridesmaid broke ranks to share a photo of her plate on social media, showing a packet of crisps, half a croissant, two cocktail sticks with cheese and fruit, and a pot containing cucumber, carrot and baby tomatoes.

One person said it was the “saddest thing they had ever seen”

She wrote: “We get our ‘food’, which was half a croissant sandwich, fruit on a stick, veggies in a cup and a bag of chips.

“None of the chairs matched at the reception… it just looked a mess.”

And other people were left baffled by the meal, with one writing in the comments to say: “This is literally what I gave my toddler for lunch today minus the chips,” as reported by 7News.

Another added: “Chips! I don’t know whether to laugh or feel sad.”

A third asked: “They couldn’t even spring for a full sandwich? Just half each? Damn.”

Someone else replied: “Yeah, that’s the saddest thing I ever saw that didn’t involve puppies getting hurt.”

It’s not the first time wedding guests have felt slightly mistreated by a happy couple, after one bride and groom sorted their friends and family into three categories according to priority.

With the coronavirus pandemic limiting the numbers, guests who were first choice were placed into group A – with those whose invites stated they had been selected in group B being told they would be able to attend if others couldn’t make it.

And they even sent invites out to people they informed had been placed in group C – which are supposedly back-ups to the back-ups.