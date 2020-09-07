With less than 100 days to go for the December elections, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kwesimintsim Constituency in the Western Region appears to be consolidating its position with its new parliamentary candidate, Dr Prince Armah.

After his overwhelming victory in the party’s primary to unseat the incumbent, Dr Armah has made inroads into the camp of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) even before the EC will officially accept the parliamentary candidates for the election.

Close to one hundred members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Kwesimintsim constituency have defected to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to them, the defection is in appreciation of the sound policies implemented by the Nana Akufo-Addo led administration.

At a press conference held Saturday to announce the defection, some of the members regretted what they claimed was several years of neglect endured under the erstwhile John Mahama administration, the same candidate who incidentally is clamouring for yet another term in office.

Brandishing their old NDC cards to show the genuineness of their decision to defect, the new members said the Nana Akufo led- government has churned out innovative and pro-poor policies which have significantly improved the lives of Ghanaians.

The spokesperson for the group, Mr. Theophilus Fiagbe said given the quality and dynamic leadership they have seen of the NPP, he insisted that the New Patriotic Party is more capable of developing Ghana.

He was also enthralled by the leadership skills exhibited by the NPP parliamentary candidate, Dr. Prince Hamid.

“Given what I have seen so far, I have no doubt in my mind that the NPP has the right policies and the men to transform the country,” he stated.

The defectors pledged their unflinching support and allegiance to the party and its ideals. They also promised to work tirelessly to secure four more years for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and elect Dr. Prince Hamid Armah in the December elections.

In welcoming the defectors to the NPP, the NPP Kwesimintsim parliamentary candidate, Dr. Prince Hamid Armah stated that it was heartwarming and refreshing for them to acknowledge the good works of the NPP government.

He stated that NPP was the only party that can truly transform the fortunes of Ghana for the benefit of all.

Dr. Armah assured them that when elected, he would perform to the best of his ability in order to justify the trust and confidence of the defectors and others who would also support his first term bid.

The Kwesimintsim seat is one of the safest for the NPP, having overwhelmingly voted for the party since 1996.

Dr Armah was in June elected the party’s parliamentary candidate, defeating the incumbent in a fiercely contested primary.