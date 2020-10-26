An executive of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has died in a motorbike crash while on his way from a campaign activity in the Ashanti Region.

MyNewsGh.com confirmed that Amisu Salifu, who is the party’s Zongo Caucus Coordinator for Bekwai Constituency, was involved in the crash on Saturday while returning from Ntereko, a community in the area.

Constituency Secretary, Ayuba Alhassan, revealed that he was engaged in another assignment and asked they take a lead so he could follow up later.

Zongo Caucus coordinator, Amisu Salifu

While in a haste to join them after his assignment, he crashed and was rushed to the Bekwai Municipal Hospital but it appeared his situation was deteriorating and was therefore referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he died on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

He is expected to be buried later today in accordance with the Islamic custom since he is a Muslim, family sources revealed to MyNewsGh.com.