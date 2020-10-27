New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) stalwart, Hopeson Adorye and wife Empress Gifty decided to make party guests jealous with their passionate kiss in their presence.

This was at a plush surprise birthday organised over the weekend for the latter.

She was overwhelmed by the presence of family and friends and could not control herself and shed tears uncontrollably.

The star-studded event saw Stacy Amoateng in attendance who, in the midst of the joyous moment, disclosed the NPP parliamentary candidate for Kpone-Katamanso gave her barely 24 hours to get the party done.

Stacy’s message, which sent shivers down her spine, saw her shower praises on her husband and moved to hug him tightly.

In the spur of the moment, Empress Gifty locked lips with Mr Adorye to show her excitement and gratitude.