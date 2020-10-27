Popular boxer and member of the Odododiodoo National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bukom Banku, is calling for the arrest of the Member of Parliament, Nii Lante Vanderpuye and New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate, Nii Lante Bannerman.

His call comes on the back of violent clashes that marred the constituency on Sunday while members of the NDC embarked on a peace walk.

Though Bukom Banku had earlier called for more security for Mr Vanderpuye, he believes the arrest is in the right direction, adding they must sign a bond of good conduct.

“I want the Regional Police Command to arrest Bannerman and Nii Lante Vaderpuye and put before court. When there, they should be allowed to sign a bond of good behaviour and pledge that if violence continues to erupt in the constituency, they will both be jailed.

“We can’t follow these two people for our families to be maimed and destroyed in this constituency; when you call the two people to order, the fight in Odododiodoo will stop,” he said.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Citi TV, the boxer, born Braimah Kamako, disclosed he forewarned the people but could not fathom why things turned out the way it did.

“Before the fight, I told them not to fight. Immediately I left there, there was a fight. What is going on in this community? I went to the Regional Police Commander to tell him that if they don’t forestall the violence in Odododiodoo, there will be war in Ghana and people will die. We are all brothers. The nation is not for NDC or NPP. The nation is for all of us,” he noted.