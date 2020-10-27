Popular boxer and member of the Odododiodoo National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bukom Banku, has advised John Mahama to be vigilant.

Bukom Banku, following the clash between New Patriotic Party (NPP) and NDC party youth, has asked for security to tightened around Member of Parliament for area, Nii Lante Vanderpuye.

Bukom has, in an amateur video released on social media, asked the NDC’s leader, John Mahama, to give Mr Vanderpuye extra security, after gunshots cried in the streets of Jamestown yesterday.

Despite police interventions, NDC and NPP party youth supporters injured each other with stones and beer bottles in a clash over territories.

Some NPP members have opined supporters who diverted from the NDC to the elephant party have inward rage against their former loyalists, hence the attack.

Meanwhile, police say it has begun investigations into the cause of the violence in order to bring perpetrators to book.

Watch video below: