The Electoral Commission has begun the printing of ballot sheets for the upcoming December 7 elections.

The Commission last week conducted balloting for the 12 qualified aspirants to select spots on the ballot sheet, and are therefore at the next stage of printing ballot papers.

According to a statement released by the Commission, they have duly notified political parties of the printing process.

Following a letter from the EC, to all qualified political parties, the 12 political parties are expected to send in details of their representatives to the Commission by the close of Monday, 26th October 2020.

Nominations and events thereafter

The Commission cleared 12 political parties to contest in the 2020 December 7 elections.

They are; Alfred Walker; an independent candidate, President Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Christian Andrews; The Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Brigitte Dzogbenuku; People’s Progressive Party (PPP), John Dramani Mahama; National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The others include; Akua Donkor; Ghana Freedom Party, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings; National Democratic Party (NDP), Hassan Ayariga; All People’s Congress, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet; Convention Peoples Congress (CPP), Kofi Akpaloo; Liberal Party of Ghana, David Apasera; People’s National Convention (PNC) and Henry Herbert Lartey; Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP).

Five aspirants, however, were been disqualified.

The aspirants affected include independent candidates Kofi Koranteng, Marricke Kofi Gane, Akwasi Odike of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Kwesi Busumburu of the People’s National Party (PNP) and the United Front Party’s (UFP) Agyenim Boateng.

Their cases bordered on allegations of forgery of signatures and the manufacturing of endorsees which has been forwarded to the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further probe.

Nonetheless, flagbearer of the United Front Party’s (UFP) Agyenim Boateng has proceeded to sue the Electoral Commission over the decision.