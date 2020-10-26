National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP of the Odododiodio constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuye has called for the arrest of all persons involved in the Sunday afternoon clashes in the constituency.

Mr Vanderpuye said even though the Jamestown police are ‘impotent’ and have failed to investigate several violent attacks in the constituency; they must act swiftly and bring perpetrators to book.

What was supposed to be a peace walk on Sunday turned bloody when NPP youth clashed with their NDC counterparts.

Reports suggest that the NDC, after hearing their opponents had cancelled a ‘float’ due to time clash, hit the streets only to be greeted with stones and beer bottles.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen about the incident, the lawmaker said supporters of the NPP fuelled the clash, saying one Sammy who had defected to the NDC was their target.

“The Sammy guy is now our announcer and they have, on several occasions, launched attacks on him and have destroyed his machines but he managed to escape so I believe this attack was planned,” he said.

RELATED STORIES:

Mr Vanderpuye named one Nii Amass who he identified as responsible for firing gunshots which injured three persons, as being the initiator of the violence.

He alleged that it was Nii Amass’ actions that caused the NDC supporters to retaliate.

“No arrest has been made so far but I will be happy if every participant is picked up for peace to prevail in the constituency,” he urged.

Meanwhile, the police have identified the constituency as one of the areas where chaos is likely to erupt in the build-up to the December 7 polls.