From a total of 155 entries received for the 2020 edition of the annual Ghana Cocoa Awards, 82 nominees have been shortlisted for the 2nd Networking and Awards Gala Night on 14th November 2020 at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra Ghana.

The eminent Advisory and Awarding Board, chaired by Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, is presently assessing the finalist entries to deliver the ultimate winners for all categories.

The winners will be announced exclusively at the Gala Night, which commences at 7:PM prompt.

Joy News’ investigative journalist, Kwetey Nartey, is in the race for the ‘Journalist of the Year’ Award.

“The Ghana Cocoa Awards secretariat, hereby, announces for the information of the general public that 82 award nominees have been shortlisted for the 2nd Ghana Cocoa Awards, which comes off Saturday 14 November 2020 at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra Ghana,” a statement released by the organisers noted.

2ND GHANA COCO AWARDS NOMINEES & HONOREES

FINALISTS – COMPETITIVE CATEGORIES

AGRO INPUT BRAND OF THE YEAR

COCOA NTI FERTILIZER (AMG LTD)

COCOA AHOƆDEN FERTILIZER (CHOBI GHANA)

ROCKSTAR (CROP DOCTOR LIMITED)

OMNIFERT COCOA ADUANE (OMNIFERT)

SIDALCO FERTILIZER & AGROCHEMICALS (SIDALCO LTD)

YARA COCOA FERTILIZER (YARA GHANA) AGRO INPUT COMPANY OF THE YEAR

AGRICULTURAL MANUFACTURING GROUP (AMG) LTD

CROP DOCTOR LTD

ECO INDEX AGRO SOLUTIONS LTD

OMNIFERT LIMITED ARTISANAL VALUE ADDITION OF THE YEAR

DECOKRAFT LIMITED

ADANSO SWEET COMPANY LTD

SWEETHUB CONFECTIONERY APPROTECH INNOVATION OF THE YEAR

AGRIFIX PRUNER AND HARVESTER BEVERAGE OF THE YEAR

CADBURY RICHOCO BRAND OF THE YEAR

CADBURY RICHOCO

CHOBI GHANA

NICHE CONFECTIONERY

SWEET HUB CONFECTIONERY CEO OF THE YEAR

ERNEST AKWASI APPIAH – AMG

MICHAEL ZORMELO – OMNIFERT

OHENEBA OFORI BOATENG – ECO INDEX AGRO SOLUTIONS

RAHUL GOPINATH – ECOM GHANA

YAW WIREKO KYEI – CHOCOMAC

8. CHOCOLATE BRAND OF THE YEAR

ADANSI CHOCOLATE

COCOBYTES CHOCOLATE

DECOKRAFT CHOCOLATE

NICHE CHOCOLATE

COCOA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

RAHUL GOPINATH (CEO, ECOM GHANA)

YAA PEPRAH AMEKUDZI (HEAD, COCOA LIFE GHANA) COMPANY OF THE YEAR

AGRICULTURAL MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD

CHOCOMAC GHANA LTD

ECOM GHANA

KOA – TASTE COCOA GHANA

NICHE COCOA INDUSTRY LTD

OMNIFERT LIMITED

SIDALCO LIMITED CONSUMPTION PROMOTION AMBASSADOR OF THE YEAR

DR. EDWARD AMPORFUL

KWAKU TEMENG CONSUMPTION PROMOTION ORGANISATION

NATIONAL FOOD BUFFER STOCK COMPANY (NAFCO) ECOTOURISM PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

BIOKO TREATS

OHENE COCOA ECOTOURISM ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

AKUA OBENEWAA DONKOR – DECOKRAFT

EDMUND POKU – NICHE COCOA INDUSTRY

MICHAEL ZORMELO – OMNIFERT FARMER COOPERATIVE OF THE YEAR

ASUNAFO NORTH COOPERATIVE COCOA FARMERS

BIA WEST COOPERATIVE COCOA FARMERS

KUKUOM COOPERATIVE COCOA FARMERS FINANCING INSTITUTION OF THE YEAR

AGRICULTURAL DEVELOPMENT BANK

STANBIC BANK GHANA

HAULAGE COMPANY OF THE YEAR

AMP LOGISTICS (GH) LTD

KITEKO GHANA LTD LOGISTICS COMPANY OF THE YEAR

AMP LOGISTICS (GH) LTD

KITEKO GHANA LTD JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

DR. EDWARD AMPORFUL – COCOBOD

EDWARD ADJEI FRIMPONG – B&FT

KWETEY NARTEY – JOY NEWS

RIDWAN KARIM DINI OSMAN – GHOne TV LEADING LICENSED BUYING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

AGROECOM GHANA LIMITED PROMISING LICENSED BUYING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

UNICOM COMMODITIES GHANA LTD MARKETING PERSON OF THE YEAR

DOMINIC DONKOH – OMNIFERT NGO OF THE YEAR

MEDA GHANA

OTUMFUO-AGROECOM MOBILE LEARNING PROJECT (OAMLP)

SEND GHANA ORGANIC FERTILIZER BRAND OF THE YEAR

BEGREEN-F ORGANIC FERTILIZER

CHOBI NATURAL ORGANIC FERTILIZER OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION OF THE YEAR

ROBERT AUSTIN – MEDA GHANA OUTSTANDING PROCESSING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

CHOCOMAC GHANA

NICHE COCOA INDUSTRY PROMISING PROCESSING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

CHOCOMAC GHANA

WEST AFRICA MILLS COMPANY LTD (WAMCO)

TECHNOLOGY FOR COCOA VALUE CHAIN

eMPOWER

FARMLOGICS

KOA

MEDA GHANA

SHARP POWER 4T PRUNER & SLASHER SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR

COCOA LIFE GHANA

ECOM GHANA

KOA – TASTE COCOA GHANA

MEDA GHANA SUSTAINABILITY PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

RAHUL GOPINATH (CEO, ECOM GHANA)

YAA PEPRAH AMEKUDZI (HEAD, COCOA LIFE GHANA)



SPECIAL AWARDS

NATIONAL BEST COCOA FARMER 2019

MR. ERNEST SARKODIE

2. WOMAN OF EXCELLENCE – BUSINESS

REV. DR. GIFTY LAMPTEY (CEO, SIDALCO LIMITED)

3. WOMAN OF EXCELLENCE – RESEARCH

DR. ESTHER GYEDU-AKOTO (PRINCIPAL RESEARCH SCIENTIST, CRIG)

4. EXPORT PROMOTION PERSONALITY

DR. AFUA ASABEA ASARE (CEO, GEPA)

5. EXCELLENCE IN LEADERSHIP – HAULAGE

TARZAN ENTERPRISE

6. EXCELLENCE IN LEADERSHIP – COCOA FINANCING

DR. JOHN KOFI MENSAH (MD, ADB)

7. COVID19 HERO

WORLD COCOA FOUNDATION

8. COVID19 HERO

ECOM GHANA

9. COVID19 HERO

MONDELĒZ INTERNATIONAL