A group known as Excellent Ghana has petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over locked up compensation to poultry farmers.

This came to light on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem‘s ‘Beyi W’ano’ segment which shed light on the plight of some poultry farmers in the country.

Speaking on the show, Monday, Executive Director of Excellent Ghana, Daniel Nii Addo pledged their commitment to help retrieve the delayed compensation.

According to him, an Auditor-General’s report informed their decision to intervene in seeking justice for the aggrieved farmers.

He indicated the report revealed that poultry farmers across the country have threatened not to report cases of bird flu in their farms for fear that their birds would be killed and compensation will not be paid to them.

He expressed optimism that the issue would be resolved with compensations paid to deserving farmers before the December 7 polls.

The government in 2016 is said to have allocated some $11 million to the Ministry of Agriculture as compensation for poultry farmers affected by the Avian Influenza Virus.

Out of the amount, the farmers claim only GH¢1 million was paid as compensation to 25 farmers.

A poultry farmer, identified as Daniel Kwesi Anyetei, who spoke on the show, disclosed that the government owes him some GH¢50, 000.00.

Mr Anyetei, who is now bedridden, asserted that the Ministry of Agriculture in 2015 during the battle against bird flu (Avian Influenza Virus) burnt 1,730 of his birds in a bid to tame the spread of the virus which is transferable to humans.

According to him, the 1,730 birds burnt, as at 2015 had a market value of between GH¢ 40,000.00 and GH¢50,000.00.

Mr Anyetei asserted his poultry farm no longer became viable after the mass burning of his poultry birds and as a result, he is unable to cater for his family.